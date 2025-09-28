SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
0%
Loading ...

Announcements

Recent Posts

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson addresses the community

As our community mourns the loss of Sheldon Johnson with heavy hearts, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson extends his condolences to family, friends, and colleagues and reminds us during this difficult time to support each other. During our grief, we are sometimes met with overwhelming emotions. As a small, close-knit community, …

Read More »

Fatal shooting in Hell’s Gate – Updated

Message PES: We wish to inform the public that the requested closure of businesses has been lifted. Businesses can therefore open during their regular hours. We thank everyone for their cooperation. The KPCN reports: On September 12, at around 9:00 p.m., the central control room received a report of a …

Read More »

Youth trauma and mental health study launched for Caribbean Netherlands

A screen capture of the promotional video for the “Be You” youth mental health study for the Caribbean Netherlands, which recently launched in Bonaire. A large-scale scientific study examining trauma experiences and mental health among young people in the Caribbean Netherlands was launched on Thursday, September 11, starting with Bonaire. …

Read More »

BES Islands Reject Constitutional Changes Without Consent

The island councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have jointly condemned the Dutch government’s amended WoIBES and FinBES bill, calling it a violation of their right to self-determination. In a strong statement, the councils expressed “surprise and disappointment” at being excluded from discussions on what they term “radical changes” …

Read More »

Sea & Learn on Saba Celebrates 22 Years of Connecting People and Nature

 Saba transforms into a living laboratory where world-renowned scientists work alongside curious locals and visitors to unlock the mysteries of nature. Now in its 22nd year, the Sea & Learn Foundation’s annual program has become a unique intersection of rigorous science and community engagement. This month-long environmental awareness event proves …

Read More »

BES united in opposition to maintaining Kingdom Representative

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties reports: The island governments of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are not accepting the government’s decision to retain the position of Kingdom Representative. During the BES Summit, delegations from three islands decided to formally protest in The Hague. They emphasized that maintaining the Kingdom Representative (RV)—especially in its …

Read More »

Give your opinion on the WolBES and FinBES

The second consultation round for the amendment of the Law Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (WolBES) and the Law Finances Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (FinBES) has begun. During the consultation round, everyone will have the opportunity to share their view. The internet consultation can be …

Read More »

Joint plan for infrastructure on BES islands is necessary

Policy­makers in The Hague and administrators from Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba must jointly develop a clear plan for the so-called physi­cal living environment, encompassing the infra­structure, buildings and nature in the Caribbean Netherlands, and this is absolutely essential to address the backlog in this area. Jan Jacob van Dijk, …

Read More »

Kingdom Representative to Receive Enhanced Powers in Caribbean Netherlands

The Kingdom Representative for the Caribbean Netherlands (RV) will be granted expanded authority when administrative integrity issues arise on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, or Saba. The representative will also assume a new role in cases where administrative relationships within any of the public entities become disrupted. “The function of the Kingdom …

Read More »

Kingdom Scholarship

Are you studying at an educational institution in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, the Netherlands, or St. Maarten at SBO (special education)/MBO level 3/4, HBO (higher vocational education) level, or university level? Would you like to take part in an internship or study exchange elsewhere within the Kingdom of the Netherlands for …

Read More »

Opinion: Letters to the Editor

Click for more Letters-to-the-Editor

Newsletters

Click for more Newsletters

Saba vacancies

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved