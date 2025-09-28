As our community mourns the loss of Sheldon Johnson with heavy hearts, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson extends his condolences to family, friends, and colleagues and reminds us during this difficult time to support each other. During our grief, we are sometimes met with overwhelming emotions. As a small, close-knit community, …Read More »
Economy contracts on Saba and Statia, grows in Bonaire in 2023
The economy of Bonaire grew by 6.3 percent in 2023, driven primarily by growth in the construction, …
Enhanced Student Finance Support for BES Students
The Public Entity Saba announces significant improvements to student financial assistance for studen…
Saba and Statia Volunteers Complete Intensive SAR Training with KNRM
Eight dedicated volunteers from Saba and St. Eustatius (Statia) have completed an intensive Search a…
Defence Concludes Emergency Assistance Exercise on Windward Islands
The Netherlands Ministry of Defence concluded its annual hurricane emergency response exercise calle…
Island Governor Jonathan Johnson addresses community concerning the recent shooting
Dear residents of Saba, With this message, I would like to address the community on the ongoing situ…
DEFINITIVELY NO HIGHER FLIGHT TAX TO THE CARIBBEAN PART OF THE KINGDOM
The government has decided to exempt the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom from the planned increase in the flight tax on long-haul destinations as of 2027. According to De Telegraaf, this emerges from leaked sections of the Budget Memorandum that will be presented on Budget Day next Tuesday. The outgoing …Read More »
Fatal shooting in Hell’s Gate – Updated
Message PES: We wish to inform the public that the requested closure of businesses has been lifted. Businesses can therefore open during their regular hours. We thank everyone for their cooperation. The KPCN reports: On September 12, at around 9:00 p.m., the central control room received a report of a …Read More »
Youth trauma and mental health study launched for Caribbean Netherlands
A screen capture of the promotional video for the “Be You” youth mental health study for the Caribbean Netherlands, which recently launched in Bonaire. A large-scale scientific study examining trauma experiences and mental health among young people in the Caribbean Netherlands was launched on Thursday, September 11, starting with Bonaire. …Read More »
BES Islands Reject Constitutional Changes Without Consent
The island councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have jointly condemned the Dutch government’s amended WoIBES and FinBES bill, calling it a violation of their right to self-determination. In a strong statement, the councils expressed “surprise and disappointment” at being excluded from discussions on what they term “radical changes” …Read More »
Defence trains emergency aid on Windward Islands together with security partners
The Caribbean Defence Department is holding a hurricane emergency response exercise on Saba, Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius over the next two weeks. During this annual exercise, called ‘Calm Horizon’ military personnel will train with local security partners to increase their readiness and strengthen cooperation, with the goal of deploying troops quickly …Read More »
Police report of Friday, the 5th of September until Monday, the 8th of September 2025
Arrest on SABA On Friday, the 5th of September, around 11:10 PM, a 37-year-old man with the initials A.I.W. was arrested on J.Z. Ridge Road on Saba. The police had stopped the suspect for dangerous driving. During the check, the suspect was unable to show a driver’s license or insurance …Read More »
Sea & Learn on Saba Celebrates 22 Years of Connecting People and Nature
Saba transforms into a living laboratory where world-renowned scientists work alongside curious locals and visitors to unlock the mysteries of nature. Now in its 22nd year, the Sea & Learn Foundation’s annual program has become a unique intersection of rigorous science and community engagement. This month-long environmental awareness event proves …Read More »
WestJet Flight from Toronto Skids on PJIA Runway After Landing Gear Collapses – Update
Follow updates on the Daily Herald page HERE. Panic and smoke filled the air on Sunday afternoon when a WestJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Toronto, Canada, suffered a landing gear collapse at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), sending the aircraft skidding down the runway and forcing the airport to shut …Read More »
BES united in opposition to maintaining Kingdom Representative
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties reports: The island governments of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are not accepting the government’s decision to retain the position of Kingdom Representative. During the BES Summit, delegations from three islands decided to formally protest in The Hague. They emphasized that maintaining the Kingdom Representative (RV)—especially in its …Read More »
Give your opinion on the WolBES and FinBES
The second consultation round for the amendment of the Law Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (WolBES) and the Law Finances Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (FinBES) has begun. During the consultation round, everyone will have the opportunity to share their view. The internet consultation can be …Read More »
Joint plan for infrastructure on BES islands is necessary
Policymakers in The Hague and administrators from Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba must jointly develop a clear plan for the so-called physical living environment, encompassing the infrastructure, buildings and nature in the Caribbean Netherlands, and this is absolutely essential to address the backlog in this area. Jan Jacob van Dijk, …Read More »
Police report of Friday, the 29 th of August until Monday, the 1 st of September 2025
Planned traffic check SABA On Saturday, the 30 th of August, a planned traffic check was conducted on Thais Hill Road on Saba. During the check, 17 vehicles were stopped and checked. One driver was fined for driving without valid insurance and one driver received a warning for not wearing …Read More »
Kingdom Representative to Receive Enhanced Powers in Caribbean Netherlands
The Kingdom Representative for the Caribbean Netherlands (RV) will be granted expanded authority when administrative integrity issues arise on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, or Saba. The representative will also assume a new role in cases where administrative relationships within any of the public entities become disrupted. “The function of the Kingdom …Read More »
Kingdom Scholarship
Are you studying at an educational institution in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, the Netherlands, or St. Maarten at SBO (special education)/MBO level 3/4, HBO (higher vocational education) level, or university level? Would you like to take part in an internship or study exchange elsewhere within the Kingdom of the Netherlands for …Read More »