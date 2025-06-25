Police report of Monday, the 23rd of June until Wednesday, the 25th of June

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and Caribbean Netherlands Police Corps (KPCN) conducted a scheduled traffic enforcement operation on Samuel A. Charles Street on Tuesday, June 24th, from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Operation Results

During the one-hour operation, officers inspected 12 vehicles and issued three citations:

Two violations for driving without a valid license

One violation for failure to wear a seatbelt

Additionally, several drivers received warnings for worn tires that did not meet safety standards outlined in Article 85 of the Saba Road Traffic Ordinance.

Ongoing Safety Initiative

KPCN announced that similar traffic enforcement operations will continue at various locations throughout the island. The department emphasized that these routine checks are designed to enhance road safety for all users.

“These checks aim to enhance the safety of all road users,” stated KPCN officials. “Adhering to traffic regulations is essential to contribute to safer roads on the island collectively.”

Reminder to Motorists

All drivers are reminded to ensure they carry proper documentation while operating vehicles and to maintain their vehicles in compliance with local traffic ordinances. Regular compliance with traffic laws helps create safer conditions for everyone on Saba’s roads.

KPCN