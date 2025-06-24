New Digital Tool Streamlines Netherlands Study Preparation for Caribbean Students

More than 1,600 young people from the Caribbean territories of the Kingdom of the Netherlands begin their studies in the European Netherlands each year. To ease this significant transition from island-based preparatory education to Dutch higher education, the government has launched a specialized digital tool that provides prospective students and their families with comprehensive guidance on pre-departure and post-arrival arrangements.

Centralized Information Hub

The new platform, available at rijksoverheid.nl/caribischestudenten (Dutch) and government.nl/caribbeanstudents (English), provides personalized overviews that cover student rights, essential administrative tasks, and available support services. This bilingual approach ensures accessibility for the diverse Caribbean student population.

“Students from the Caribbean territories of our Kingdom deserve equal opportunities alongside their Dutch counterparts,” said Eppo Bruins, Minister of Education, Culture and Science. “We are committed to preventing administrative barriers from impeding academic success. This tool consolidates all necessary preparation steps into one clear framework, enabling students to focus on their studies rather than bureaucratic challenges upon arrival.”

Enhanced Support Infrastructure

The tool represents the latest advancement in a comprehensive support system developed following recommendations from the National Ombudsman. Recent improvements include:

Streamlined Administrative Processes: Since 2024, Caribbean students automatically receive a citizen service number (BSN) when applying for student finance, enabling them to obtain DigiD credentials and complete essential arrangements before departure.

Expanded Academic Preparation: The Caribbean Academic Foundation Year program now operates in Aruba and Curaçao, with expansion to Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius planned for August 2025. This initiative provides targeted preparation for international study.

Integrated Student Success Programs: The “Collaboration HBO Student Success Caribbean Students” initiative offers comprehensive support covering study selection guidance, language and academic skill development, and cultural preparation, specifically focused on the Dutch educational environment.

Multi-Agency Partnership

The tool emerged from a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, the Education Executive Agency, the Social Insurance Bank, SKGZ (formerly the Health Insurance Line), the Strategic Education Alliance, and the Public and Communication Agency.

This coordinated approach reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring seamless educational transitions and equal opportunities for all students within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, regardless of their geographic origin.