BZK moves to bridge policy gap with Bonaire, St, Eustatius, Saba

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK is taking new steps to strengthen the involvement of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in national policymaking and legislation. The aim is to reduce the distance — both literal and bureaucratic — between the European and Caribbean parts of the Netherlands, according to caretaker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum.
The initiative focusses on ensuring that local administrators and residents of the three islands have greater influence over laws that affect them. Van Marum told the Dutch Parliament that these measures aim to improve participation at all stages of the legislative process and to make the “comply or explain” principle more effective.
Under this principle, Dutch policies should either apply to the Caribbean Netherlands (“comply”), or The Hague must provide a clear rationale when deviating from national norms (“explain”). Factors such as small-scale governance, geographic isolation, limited resources and cultural differences can justify tailored policies.
However, island leaders argue that Dutch ministries still pay insufficient attention to their unique contexts and that each ministry handles implementation differently.
One major step is the introduction of a standardised legislative impact assessment developed by the Caribbean Desk of the Association of Dutch Municipalities VNG. This tool will assess how new laws affect the islands, particularly in terms of administrative capacity. VNG is also providing other forms of support to help the islands meet national standards.
In response to requests from the island governments, a Permanent Representative Office in The Hague is in development. This office will advocate for the islands’ interests and influence the legislative process more directly. In addition, the ministry has begun publishing biannual overviews of planned legislation to allow the islands to provide input earlier in the process.
Public participation will also increase. Legislation relevant to the islands is being translated into Papiamentu and English on the government consultation website www.internetconsultatie.nl, and Van Marum is exploring broader translation options. A new legal dictionary in Papiamentu, developed by the University of Curacao, will be available by the end of the year.
Finally, the state secretary addressed the ongoing shortage of skilled personnel on the islands. While temporary staffing support from the European Netherlands is available, the goal remains for the islands to carry out their responsibilities independently. The recent increase in structural funding — through a higher “vrije uitkering” (unconditional grant) — offers some room to hire additional staff. Van Marum also wants to introduce long-term financial supplements to this grant to give the islands greater financial certainty and autonomy.
