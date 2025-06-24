BES students engage with island leaders in The Hague

Students from Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius (BES islands) met with island leaders this week during a special event titled “The Best for the BES”, organised by foundation WeConnect. Held on June 18, in The Hague, the event aimed to bridge the gap between job opportunities on the islands and young professionals and students urrently studying in the Netherlands.

Island Governors Alida Francis (St. Eustatius) and Jonathan Johnson (Saba) made time during their busy working visit to the Netherlands to attend the session. Representing Bo­naire was Cabinet Secre­tary Rayan Rammo.

Each official delivered a pitch highlighting the employment needs and opportunities on their re­spective islands. Francis noted that St. Eustatius currently has around 40 open vacancies and is ac­tively welcoming students and professionals with island roots. She high­lighted the case of Eliscia, a Statian student pursuing a degree in International Safety and Security Stud­ies, who hopes to com­plete her internship on her home island.

Johnson advised students to gain work experience before returning home. “Take your time to build a strong foundation,” he said. Rammo encouraged students not to be dis­couraged by job postings that require years of ex­perience. “Apply anyway — your connection to the island is a valuable asset,” he stated. The officials also emphasised that young professionals can still con­tribute to the islands from afar.

The event also featured the presentation of policy recommendations by the student think tank “It’s in our Nature.” Comprising ten Caribbean students, the group proposed na­ture-inclusive solutions for sustainable development on the BES islands. Ideas included improved rain­water harvesting, creating markets for local products, and encouraging school gardens for youth.

“It would be great to see more cooperation between environmental and social organisations — across all three islands,” said par­ticipant Dhaishendra. The think tank was a joint ini­tiative of WeConnect and the Ministry of Agricul­ture, Fisheries, Food Secu­rity and Nature (LVVN). A joint brainstorming ses­sion between students and officials focussed on how to turn brain drain into brain gain. “Be proactive, think outside the box, and share your ideas — any­thing is possible,” students were told. Officials wel­comed the input, noting that young people bring fresh ideas and modern skills to aging local work-forces. The event left both students and leaders ener­gised and optimistic about closer cooperation in the future.

