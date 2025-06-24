Police report of Friday, the 20th of June until Monday, the 23rd of June 2025

Scheduled traffic check.

On Friday, the 20th of June, a scheduled traffic check was held on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba

between 4 PM and 5 PM. Eighteen (18) vehicles were checked during the check, with two (2) fines

issued. Both fines were issued for not wearing a seatbelt.

The KPCN will continue to conduct checks at various locations on the island and warns all road users

to have the necessary documents in order. The police will continue to conduct such checks to ensure

the safety of all road users. In addition, people are urged to abide by the traffic rules so that

together we can contribute to safe traffic on the island.

KPCN