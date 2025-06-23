Kingdom affairs remain active under Dutch caretaker govt.

The Dutch Parliamentary Committee for Kingdom Relations has agreed that current Kingdom affairs can proceed, despite the Netherlands being under a caretaker government. The committee did not classify any pending Kingdom topics as “controversial”.
Ongoing policies and cooperation are allowed to continue. A final decision is expected later this year by the full “Tweede Kamer” (House of Representatives).
At its meeting on Tuesday, the committee reviewed 19 Kingdom-related issues, including administrative agreements for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba; food security; financial supervision of the special municipalities; and follow-up to integrity investigations.
The committee also endorsed the continuation of discussions on the 2024 Kingdom Relations report, the June 2024 Inter-parliamentary Kingdom Consultation IPKO, and recent reports from the Committee for Financial Supervision CFT.
Issues such as poverty alleviation, reducing social inequality, and the role of IPKO itself will remain on the agenda. Discussions will also continue on the dispute resolution mechanism agreed to by the Kingdom partners, as well as on a proposed coordination framework for Kingdom-wide foreign relations. Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten are expected to submit their formal positions on that matter by the end of June.
The committee emphasised that these topics are either ongoing or too urgent to delay, and postponing them would negatively impact essential cooperation within the Kingdom.
IPKO meeting in September
One debated issue was the IPKO session scheduled for late September in The Hague, just weeks before the November 22 Dutch general elections. The far-right Party for Freedom PVV and the right-wing People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy VVD parties argued it should be postponed and labelled controversial, but failed to gain majority support.
Only 10 of the 19 committee members were present, and the vote ended in a tie — meaning the motion to halt the session was rejected. The majority held that continuing the IPKO meeting was important for maintaining momentum in Kingdom affairs and avoiding unnecessary delays, especially with the Netherlands set to host the gathering.
A broader parliamentary vote on which issues will be officially marked “controversial” and frozen until after the elections is still expected later in the year. Until then, Kingdom affairs remain part of the Netherlands’ legislative agenda.
The Daily Herald.