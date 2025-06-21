Caribbean Netherlands Islands Unite for Progress: BES Summit Advances Regional Cooperation

The Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba concluded a landmark Summit on June 16 in The Hague, demonstrating unprecedented unity and shared commitment to addressing the challenges facing the Caribbean Netherlands. The meeting, hosted at Igluu Meetings & Events, exemplified the collaborative spirit that emerges when island communities work together toward common goals.

Key Outcomes and Initiatives

Healthcare Commission Established

Recognizing critical healthcare needs across all three islands, the councils unanimously agreed to establish a dedicated healthcare commission comprising two representatives from each Island Council. This commission will identify research priorities for island-specific healthcare improvements, with findings scheduled for presentation at the September BES Summit.

Joint Crime Prevention Strategy

In a show of solidarity with Bonaire, the councils committed to developing a joint statement on crime prevention strategies, addressing security concerns that affect all Caribbean Netherlands communities.

Tax Policy Coordination

While the Ministry of Finance indicated that no new tax plan is expected for 2026 during recent discussions with the Island Council of Sint Eustatius, all three councils pledged to maintain ongoing dialogue regarding potential changes to current tax structures.

Enhanced Audit Oversight

As Saba prepares to adopt its Audit Chamber ordinance following the summer recess, each island will present proposals to strengthen regional cooperation on auditing and oversight mechanisms.

Leadership Transition

The Summit concluded with the formal transfer of chairmanship from Saba to Bonaire, effective through June 2026. Mr. Benito Dirksz will chair future meetings for Bonaire, supported by Island Registrar Jacqueline Harewood and Vice Chairlady Mrs. Daisy Coffee.

Memorandum of Understanding Formalized

A significant milestone was reached on June 17, 2025, during the VNG Caribbean lunch, where island governors of Saba and St. Eustatius, along with island registrars from all three islands, formally signed the Memorandum of Understanding initially agreed upon at February’s BES Summit on Saba. Bonaire’s island governor, unable to travel to the Netherlands, will complete the signing process at a later date.

Looking Forward

The June 2025 BES Summit represents a pivotal moment in Caribbean Netherlands governance, establishing a framework for sustained collaboration built on transparency, shared purpose, and unwavering commitment to serving the people of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

The next BES Summit is scheduled for September 4, 2025, on Bonaire.

PES