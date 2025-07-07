State Secretary Van Marum aims to improve anti-poverty measures BES

The Dutch government is working to improve coordination and policy alignment in its fight against poverty on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands), according to care­taker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum.

In a detailed update to Par­liament, Van Marum out­lined ongoing and upcoming measures following recom­mendations from the Social Minimum Committee led by Glenn Thodé. The full de­tails of the revised approach and its impact assessment are expected to be announced on Prinsjesdag in September.

“A minimum standard of living is about more than just income and cost of living. A good life requires security, access to basic services, and opportunities for personal development,” Van Marum wrote on behalf of himself and the Minister of Social Affairs and Employment. “That’s why we support an integrated approach and stand alongside Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius.”

One of the key changes in­volves better alignment of income-support measures by improving inter-ministerial cooperation and evaluating regulations in a more com­prehensive manner. Van Marum emphasised the im­portance of establishing a fixed annual decision-mak­ing moment to assess pur­chasing power in the Carib­bean Netherlands — similar to the process used in the European Netherlands. The government will present its assessment for 2026 on Prin­sjesdag.

The cabinet has already implemented a series of measures based on the Thodé report: increases to the minimum wage, social ben­efits, and child allowances; reductions in employer pre­miums; and tax relief on low­er incomes. Subsidies also continue to offset the cost of electricity, water, and tele­communications. The most recent addition is an invest­ment in local food produc­tion.

Van Marum also outlined a broader package of short-and long-term investments. These include the construc­tion of social housing, pub­lic transport improvements, and government support for the inter-island ferry service between Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten. The gov­ernment is also subsidising childcare and will continue to fund school meals through July 2026. “We are working towards a structural financ­ing model for school meals,” Van Marum stated.

Several policy areas remain under review. The govern­ment is exploring ways to introduce more competi­tion in the local markets to bring down prices. Currently, there is no competition law in effect in the Caribbean Netherlands. The Ministry of Economic Affairs, together with local governments, is investigating whether such legislation could benefit the islands’ economies. Addi­tional island-specific eco­nomic plans are expected before the end of the year. In Bonaire’s case, these efforts align with the broader Vision 2050 strategy.

“The measures taken so far have given a meaning­ful boost to the purchasing power of low-income house­holds,” Van Marum conclud­ed. “At the same time, we recognise that the Caribbean Netherlands faces unique challenges that require con­tinued effort. That’s why the government remains fully committed to strengthening basic security, ensuring pol­icy cohesion, and pursuing both immediate and long­term cost-reducing invest­ments.”

The Daily Herald.