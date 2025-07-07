State Secretary Van Marum aims to improve anti-poverty measures BES

The Dutch government is working to improve coordination and policy alignment in its fight against poverty on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands), according to caretaker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum.
In a detailed update to Parliament, Van Marum outlined ongoing and upcoming measures following recommendations from the Social Minimum Committee led by Glenn Thodé. The full details of the revised approach and its impact assessment are expected to be announced on Prinsjesdag in September.
“A minimum standard of living is about more than just income and cost of living. A good life requires security, access to basic services, and opportunities for personal development,” Van Marum wrote on behalf of himself and the Minister of Social Affairs and Employment. “That’s why we support an integrated approach and stand alongside Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius.”
One of the key changes involves better alignment of income-support measures by improving inter-ministerial cooperation and evaluating regulations in a more comprehensive manner. Van Marum emphasised the importance of establishing a fixed annual decision-making moment to assess purchasing power in the Caribbean Netherlands — similar to the process used in the European Netherlands. The government will present its assessment for 2026 on Prinsjesdag.
The cabinet has already implemented a series of measures based on the Thodé report: increases to the minimum wage, social benefits, and child allowances; reductions in employer premiums; and tax relief on lower incomes. Subsidies also continue to offset the cost of electricity, water, and telecommunications. The most recent addition is an investment in local food production.
Van Marum also outlined a broader package of short-and long-term investments. These include the construction of social housing, public transport improvements, and government support for the inter-island ferry service between Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten. The government is also subsidising childcare and will continue to fund school meals through July 2026. “We are working towards a structural financing model for school meals,” Van Marum stated.
Several policy areas remain under review. The government is exploring ways to introduce more competition in the local markets to bring down prices. Currently, there is no competition law in effect in the Caribbean Netherlands. The Ministry of Economic Affairs, together with local governments, is investigating whether such legislation could benefit the islands’ economies. Additional island-specific economic plans are expected before the end of the year. In Bonaire’s case, these efforts align with the broader Vision 2050 strategy.
“The measures taken so far have given a meaningful boost to the purchasing power of low-income households,” Van Marum concluded. “At the same time, we recognise that the Caribbean Netherlands faces unique challenges that require continued effort. That’s why the government remains fully committed to strengthening basic security, ensuring policy cohesion, and pursuing both immediate and longterm cost-reducing investments.”
The Daily Herald.