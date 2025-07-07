Sargassum Seaweed Accumulation in Cove Bay area

PES wishes to inform the public that we are actively monitoring the current accumulation of sargassum seaweed, particularly in the Cove Bay area. Reports indicate that this year’s sargassum influx has been more abundant than in previous years and has arrived earlier than expected.

Residents of lower Hell’s Gate are experiencing adverse health effects from the decomposing seaweed, including nausea and headaches caused by the odor. They report that they cannot open their windows to get fresh air.

Response Strategy

Given the volume and frequency of sargassum arrivals, the government has determined that immediate removal efforts would be both ineffective and inefficient at this time. PES will commence removal operations once the incoming seaweed volume decreases to manageable levels.

Public Health Advisory

In the interim, we strongly advise members of the public to:

Avoid swimming in or around areas affected by sargassum seaweed

Avoid the affected areas if you have respiratory conditions or sensitivities

if you have respiratory conditions or sensitivities Limit exposure to areas with strong decomposition odors

PES will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as conditions change. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during this natural phenomenon.

