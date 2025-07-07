Caribbean Netherlands Employment Grows 12% in 2024

The Caribbean Netherlands experienced significant employment growth in 2024, with the employed labor force (aged 15 to 74) reaching 17,500 people—a 12% increase from 2022. This growth was driven primarily by Bonaire, while Saba saw modest gains and St. Eustatius experienced a decline, according to the latest Caribbean Netherlands Labour Force Survey conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Employment by Island

Bonaire led the employment surge, accounting for the majority of new jobs across the territory. The island’s diverse economy attracted both local and migrant workers, with particularly strong growth in the construction and hospitality sectors.

Saba maintained high employment levels, with 67.2% of the population aged 15 to 74 in work, representing 1,100 people, an increase of 90 from 2022. Despite this growth, the island’s small size means absolute numbers remain modest.

St. Eustatius bucked the regional trend, experiencing a decrease in employment numbers. This decline occurred despite the island’s significant reliance on public sector employment and its role as a regional administrative center.

Local vs. Migrant Employment Patterns

Employment growth benefited both local populations and migrants. Residents, defined as those born in the former Netherlands Antilles (including Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba, Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten), saw their employment numbers increase by 1,100 to reach 9,300 workers. Meanwhile, workers born outside these islands grew by 800 to 8,300 people.

Saba’s Economy

Native-born Sabans account for 29% of the workforce, down from 31% in 2022, with nearly half (45%) employed in public administration and government services.

The island’s 780 foreign-born workers, up from 700 in 2022, include a significant Colombian contingent representing roughly 10% of all workers. These migrants tend to work in construction, trade, hospitality, and education sectors, supporting the island’s specialized economy and tourism infrastructure.

Bonaire’s Diverse Workforce

Bonaire’s employment landscape reflects its position as the territory’s economic hub. Of the 10,200 workers not born on the island, 20% originated from Curaçao and 15% from the European Netherlands. This influx of 1,500 additional migrant workers since 2022 highlights Bonaire’s growing appeal as a destination for skilled labor.

Native-born Bonaireans, who represent three in ten workers, concentrate in public administration, healthcare, construction, and trade. In contrast, migrants gravitate toward construction and hospitality sectors, reflecting the island’s tourism infrastructure development and ongoing construction boom.

St. Eustatius: Dominican Republic Connection

St. Eustatius presents a unique employment profile, with native-born Statians comprising 37% of the workforce in 2024, down from 40% in 2022. These local workers predominantly serve in public administration, education, and manufacturing sectors, reflecting the island’s role in regional governance and its emerging industrial activities.

A notable 14% of St. Eustatius workers were born in the Dominican Republic, representing the strongest bilateral labor relationship in the territory. This connection stems from historical ties and proximity, with Dominican workers primarily filling construction sector roles.

CBS