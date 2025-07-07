Gary’s pond an alternative to Cove Bay?

The Public Entity Saba will commence dredging operations at Gary’s Pond beginning Monday, July 7, 2025. This maintenance project is scheduled for completion by week’s end.

The government thinks that Gary’s Pond continues to provide an excellent alternative to Cove Bay for recreational activities, as it remains largely unaffected by sargassum seaweed.

Safety Advisory: Community members are strongly advised to exercise caution when visiting the Gary’s Pond area during this period. Heavy machinery will be operating throughout the work zone.

For questions regarding this project, please contact the Public Entity Saba.

PES