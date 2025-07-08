Preserving Saba’s Heritage: Development of an Official Monuments List

The Department of Community Development and Culture, in collaboration with the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation / Saba Heritage Center, is pleased to announce the launch of an initiative to develop an official Monuments List. This effort aims to safeguard Saba’s unique and historic built heritage for present and future generations.

Recognizing the cultural and historical significance of Saba’s traditional architecture and landmarks, the Public Entity Saba has partnered with the Dutch Cultural Heritage Agency (RCE) to support this process. The RCE will provide expertise in:

Establishing selection criteria for monuments,

Forming a local monuments committee,

Identifying a shortlist of significant buildings, an

Preparing the necessary documentation to ensure informed decision-making.

This initiative is a key action item of the joint Cultural Agenda, developed over the past two years through collaborative efforts. The Cultural Agenda also highlights the importance of documenting Saba’s island biography, its collective story, and preserving both its tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

Community Involvement: Your Voice Matters

The success of this project depends on community participation. All residents, building owners, users, and stakeholders are cordially invited to attend one of two Town Hall Meetings, where the initiative will be introduced. These sessions will provide an opportunity to:

Learn about the project,

Ask questions,

Share suggestions, and

Contribute feedback.

Meeting Details:

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 | 6:00 PM

Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside

Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 5:30 PM

Queen Wilhelmina Library, The Bottom

The meetings will begin with an introduction by the Public Entity, underscoring the importance of local perspectives and engagement. Following this, the RCE will outline its role in the process.

Together, We Protect Saba’s Legacy

This initiative is designed to be community-driven, ensuring that the preservation of Saba’s heritage reflects the values and memories of its people.

For more information or to express interest in participating, please contact:

Mr. Shaigan Marten

Culture & Education Policy Advisor

shaigan.marten@sabagov.nl

We look forward to working hand in hand with the Saban community to preserve the island’s heritage—one cottage, one story, one monument at a time.

PES