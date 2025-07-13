Island Council Meeting Highlights: Rising Shipping Costs, Price Transparency, and Passing of Three Motions

The Island Council convened on July 10, 2025, addressing pressing issues such as rising shipping costs, price transparency enforcement, responsible waste management, and mobility challenges. Three motions were passed, focusing on honoring a local legacy, improving services for children with disabilities, and strengthening public health systems.

Key Discussions

1. St. John’s Gym Demolition Waste

ICM Peterson raised concerns about responsible waste disposal from the St. John’s Gym demolition. Commissioner Zagers confirmed that materials will be reused or recycled, including concrete crushing and metal/glass recycling. Due to high winds in the area, safety precautions will be enforced during demolition.

2. Rising Shipping Costs

ICM Charles proposed developing a formal document outlining inter-island transportation expectations and pricing structures. This will serve as a reference for engagements with relevant ministries.

3. Price Labeling Enforcement

ICM Matthew inquired about price transparency plans. Commissioner Zagers confirmed a final draft is ready, with implementation set for November 1. An information market will be held to brief the Council further.

4. Mobility & Parking Challenges

With increasing vehicles on the island, concerns were raised about parking and traffic management. The Council discussed how the upcoming Spatial Development Plan will address these issues.

5. Car Wreck Disposal Update

Commissioner Zagers reported that all metal at the Waste Facility is expected to be baled by the end of July.

Joint Letters Supported by the Council

Two letters from the recent BES Summit were endorsed:

WolBES/FinBES Legislation: Advocates for inclusive decision-making for BES islands in legislative processes, urging transparency and respect.

Crime & Public Safety: Calls for urgent action from the Minister of Justice and Security to address rising crime through enforcement, community engagement, and youth programs.

Motions Passed

Honoring Captain John Esmond Matthew Levenston (ICM Every) Recognizes the late Captain Levenston’s contributions to Saba’s healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

A commemorative bust will be unveiled at the airport on Saba Day.

Includes amendments for a Cultural Legacy Framework to guide future recognitions. Support for Children with Disabilities (ICM Every) Requests a feasibility study (due by August 15) to assess current services for children with disabilities or special needs. Strengthening Public Health Referrals (ICM Matthew) Formalizes complaint tracking, designates a public health representative for anonymous reporting, and improves transparency in off-island referrals.

Amendments ensure legal compliance and operational feasibility.

Watch the full meeting:

[Central Committee Meeting](YouTube link) | [Public Island Council Meeting – July 10](YouTube link)