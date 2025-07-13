Emergency Operations Center Set for Renovation and Upgrade

Saba’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), housed within the Fire Department building in The Bottom, serves as the central coordination hub for the Eilandelijk Beleidsteam (EBT) during crises or disaster situations. Operated daily by the Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland (BKCN), the facility is now slated for critical upgrades to improve its functionality and efficiency.

The planned renovations, set to begin after the summer, will modernize the EOC to support emergency response efforts. Key improvements include enhanced acoustics for clearer communication, upgraded workspaces, and improved facilities to ensure optimal performance during high-pressure scenarios. These upgrades align with the objectives outlined in Saba’s Policy Plan Disaster Management 2023–2027, which underscores the importance of a fully equipped emergency facility.

To maximize the limited space available, a section of the Fire Department building will be reconfigured. This will allow for the addition of dedicated office space for the Public Entity Saba, while ensuring that the BKCN’s operational capabilities remain unaffected.

Close collaboration between the BKCN and the Public Entity Saba will be essential to carry out the phased renovations without disrupting daily operations. The first phase is expected to be completed by June 1, 2026, ahead of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. Upon completion, the EOC will feature a fully renovated command center and a dedicated meeting room for the Public Entity Saba.

PES