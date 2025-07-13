PEP Leads Community Clean-Up Effort at Cove Bay

Alarmed by the worsening state of Cove Bay, the Party for Progress, Equality, and Prosperity (PEP) has launched a call for volunteers to restore the popular shoreline. The campaign, spearheaded by Island Council members Julio A. Every and Saskia Janell Matthew, comes after months of unresolved complaints from residents about the area’s decline.

Though organizers recognize that a cleanup alone won’t solve all of Cove Bay’s challenges, they emphasize it as a critical first step. “It’s a small but necessary start—and we can’t do it without the community’s support,” PEP said in a statement.

The group is rallying volunteers, as well as owners of trucks and heavy equipment, to assist with debris removal. Donations of supplies or materials are also welcome. A final cleanup date will be announced once enough participants commit to the effort.

Residents eager to contribute are urged to reach out to the organizers directly. “This is our chance to prove what collective action can achieve,” PEP added.