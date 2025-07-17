Dear Editor

I want to file a formal complaint regarding the unacceptable seating arrangements for additional non-dialysis patients on the Tuesday-Thursday dialysis patient flights operated by Windward Express Airways under ZJCN/ZVK coverage.

Issue Description: The current aircraft configuration presents serious safety and comfort concerns for additional non-dialysis patients. While the plane technically has only six fully functional seats that provide adequate legroom and proper seating position, JCN/ZVK is routinely booking additional passengers beyond this capacity. This practice forces smaller non-dialysis passengers to be relegated to the rear seat, which is not a fully functional seat and in my opinion, does not meet basic safety and comfort standards.

Specific Concerns:

Safety Risk: The rear seat does not provide passengers with adequate legroom when sitting comfortably facing forward, creating potential safety hazards during flight.

Medical Necessity: As dialysis patients, they require proper seating that supports their medical needs. Compromised seating arrangements can negatively impact their health and recovery. Without additional passengers, the dialysis patients have a comfortable seating arrangement.

Discrimination: The current system unfairly targets smaller non-dialysis passengers for substandard seating, which is unacceptable for medical transport services.

Impact on Patients: This seating arrangement makes the flight unsuitable for additional persons beyond the six main seats. Dialysis patients already face significant health challenges and have ample seating. Forcing additional patients who are non-dialysis into inadequate seating compounds their difficulties and compromises their well-being.

Requested Action: I urgently request that:

Immediately discontinue the practice of booking passengers in the non-functional rear seat

Limit passenger capacity to the six fully functional seats available

Implement proper seating policies that prioritize patient safety and comfort

Review and revise current booking procedures to prevent overbooking

While I understand the desire to maximize cost efficiency, this cannot and must not come at the expense of patient health, safety, and comfort. The current practice is unacceptable and potentially dangerous for dialysis patients who depend on this transportation service

Name withheld on request.