School Supplies Allowance Now Available for Caribbean Netherlands Students

Secondary Education Support Through SZW

Parents and guardians of children entering secondary school in the Caribbean Netherlands this fall can now apply for financial assistance to help cover essential school supplies. The allowance supports costs for uniforms, shoes, school bags, stationery, and other required materials.

This program specifically covers secondary education students and is administered by the RCN unit SZW. For primary education support, families should contact their respective island’s public entity directly.

Application Requirements

How to Apply

Application forms are available at www.rijksdienstcn.com

Required Documentation

All applicants must provide the following documents:

Personal Documentation:

Valid sédula (copy required for applicant and all children)

Payslips for the past two months

Bank statements for the past two months

Partner Documentation: If you have a partner residing in the same household, they must also provide:

Valid sédula (copy)

Payslips for the past two months

Bank statements for the past two months

Student Documentation:

Proof of enrollment from the secondary school, OR

Most recent report card from elementary school

Guardian Documentation: Legal guardians must provide official documentation proving their responsibility for the child’s care.

Special Note for Saba Residents

Parents and caregivers of children in both primary and secondary school on Saba can contact the Saba Community Development Department directly for school supplies allowances.

Contact Information

For questions about secondary education allowances, contact: RCN Unit SZW

For primary education support, Contact your island’s public entity

