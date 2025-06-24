School Supplies Allowance Now Available for Caribbean Netherlands Students

Secondary Education Support Through SZW
Parents and guardians of children entering secondary school in the Caribbean Netherlands this fall can now apply for financial assistance to help cover essential school supplies. The allowance supports costs for uniforms, shoes, school bags, stationery, and other required materials.
This program specifically covers secondary education students and is administered by the RCN unit SZW. For primary education support, families should contact their respective island’s public entity directly.
Application Requirements
How to Apply
Application forms are available at www.rijksdienstcn.com
Required Documentation
All applicants must provide the following documents:
Personal Documentation:
- Valid sédula (copy required for applicant and all children)
- Payslips for the past two months
- Bank statements for the past two months
Partner Documentation: If you have a partner residing in the same household, they must also provide:
- Valid sédula (copy)
- Payslips for the past two months
- Bank statements for the past two months
Student Documentation:
- Proof of enrollment from the secondary school, OR
- Most recent report card from elementary school
Guardian Documentation: Legal guardians must provide official documentation proving their responsibility for the child’s care.
Special Note for Saba Residents
Parents and caregivers of children in both primary and secondary school on Saba can contact the Saba Community Development Department directly for school supplies allowances.
Contact Information
For questions about secondary education allowances, contact: RCN Unit SZW
For primary education support, Contact your island’s public entity
