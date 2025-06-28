Saba’s School Housing Project: Gym Demolition Begins This Summer

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce a major milestone in its School Housing Project for St. Johns: demolition of the existing gymnasium will commence this summer. This critical first phase will enable the construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex and a new Technical School in St. Johns.

Project Partnership and Vision

This project reflects the Public Entity’s commitment, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), to provide modern, safe, and inspiring facilities for educational and athletic development on the island.

Following a competitive public tender process launched earlier this year, the government is finalizing its agreement with Ross Contracting Services. The contractor’s initial phase involves safely demolishing the current gymnasium to prepare the site for the construction of the new facilities.

Ensuring Uninterrupted Physical Education

The Saba Sports Department has closely coordinated with local schools and physical education teachers to inventory and store all gymnasium equipment, ensuring that PE classes continue uninterrupted. Beginning with the new school year, classes will temporarily relocate to alternative facilities while construction proceeds. Schools will communicate specific arrangements directly to students and parents.

The Department of Public Health & Sport has already upgraded existing sports facilities in The Bottom to accommodate increased usage during this transitional period.

Sustainable Demolition Approach

Before demolition, crews carefully removed and preserved all reusable materials from the gymnasium for use in future projects, demonstrating the Public Entity’s commitment to sustainability. Working in partnership with the Waste Facility, all demolition materials will be properly separated, managed, and disposed of using environmentally responsible methods.

Minimizing Community Impact

By scheduling demolition during summer recess, the project prioritizes student safety while minimizing educational disruption. The Public Entity recognizes that demolition activities may temporarily inconvenience surrounding residents and the broader St. Johns community and will implement measures to reduce disturbances wherever possible.

Important Notice for Community Members

To protect personal property during demolition activities, community members are asked to avoid parking vehicles in the front or rear school parking areas throughout the summer break.

Looking Forward

The gymnasium demolition represents a pivotal first step toward providing Saba’s schools, sports organizations, and community members with modern, safe, and inspiring facilities for physical education and recreational activities for years to come.

For inquiries or additional information about this project, please get in touch with the Department of Spatial Planning and Infrastructure.