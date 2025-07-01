Dutch Government Launches €100 Million Grant Program for Slavery History Initiatives

The Netherlands will launch a new grant program on August 11, 2025, providing funding for social initiatives related to the transatlantic history of slavery. This program represents a significant step in addressing the legacy of slavery and its ongoing impact on communities today.

Program Overview

The initiative stems from the Dutch government’s formal apology for the Netherlands’ slavery past, delivered on December 19, 2022. As part of this commitment, €200 million was allocated for recognition, awareness, and healing initiatives, with €100 million designated specifically for civil society projects.

The grant program will operate across multiple regions:

European Netherlands

Caribbean part of the Kingdom

Suriname (program still in preparation)

Grant Structure and Timeline

The program runs from 2025 to 2028 and features eight application rounds offering four different types of grants:

First Round (Starting August 11, 2025):

Organizational strengthening grants

€5,000 for European Netherlands organizations

USD $10,000 for Caribbean Kingdom organizations

Subsequent Rounds: Additional funding will be available for projects focused on:

Understanding slavery’s legacy and addressing ongoing consequences

Processing the history of slavery

Promoting knowledge and awareness

Recognition and commemoration efforts

Community-Centered Approach

The program was developed through extensive consultation with affected communities. In 2023, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations conducted conversations and dialogue sessions throughout the Kingdom to ensure the program addresses real community needs.

Key features include:

Deliberately simple application process

Accessibility for smaller organizations

Information sessions planned for all participating regions

Implementation by ‘Uitvoering Van Beleid’ (Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment)

Minister’s Statement

Minister Uitermark emphasized the program’s dual focus: “When it comes to the history of slavery, it’s very important to reflect on the past, but also to look ahead. It’s crucial to collectively build awareness about the history of slavery, reflect on how we deal with it today, and work towards a shared future.”

Regional Implementation

While programs for the European Netherlands and Caribbean Kingdom are ready to launch, the Suriname component remains in development as officials work to identify appropriate local implementing partners and coordinate with Surinamese government procedures.

The €100 million civil society fund is divided equally among the three regions, ensuring comprehensive support across all affected areas.

This grant program represents a concrete step in transforming the 2022 governmental apology into meaningful action, supporting community-led initiatives that address the lasting effects of slavery while promoting healing and awareness.

More information can be found HERE.

