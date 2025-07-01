Stronger Together: Saba Reach and Sea & Learn Unite to Expand Horizons for Saba Teens

Last November, a group of teenage boys from Saba embarked on a transformative journey, earning their PADI Open Water Diver certification through a partnership between Saba Reach Foundation (SRF) and Sea & Learn Foundation (SLF). The program, part of SRF’s Replay initiative, provided hands-on learning and career exposure for youth outside traditional education.

Supported by the Dutch-funded Strengthening Families Together program, SLF expanded its Youth Environmental Leadership Program (YELP) to include scuba diving, fostering confidence, teamwork, and career opportunities in the marine industry. Over four months, the teens trained under instructors Jet Kramer and Jarno Knijff, culminating in all five students and one mentor earning their certifications.

In June, the group traveled to St. Maarten for SRF’s first Annual Away Trip, where they sailed with Aqua Mania Adventures, learned from marine professionals, and explored the ecologically vital Simpson Bay Lagoon by kayak. The experience broadened their horizons, reinforcing that with support and opportunity, they can build a brighter future, whether on Saba or beyond.

This initiative was made possible by Samenwerkende Fondsen, Oranje Fonds, and Kinderpostzegels. Together, SRF and SLF are proving that collaboration creates a lasting impact.

