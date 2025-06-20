Saba Joins Forces with Dutch Island Counterparts to Launch ‘E8’ Collaborative Network

Eight islands unite to strengthen cooperation and address shared challenges

Saba has joined a groundbreaking partnership of eight Dutch islands, known as the E8, designed to strengthen cooperation and tackle shared challenges across diverse island communities. The collaborative network includes the five Wadden Islands—Texel, Vlieland, Terschelling, Ameland, and Schiermonnikoog—alongside the three islands of the Caribbean Netherlands: Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Origins of the Partnership

The E8 initiative emerged from an invitation by Arno Brok, King’s Commissioner in Friesland, who recognized the potential for building stronger ties between island governments facing similar challenges despite their geographical separation.

“Arno extended an invitation to us because he knew what we were going through on our islands and saw the similarities,” explained Jonathan Johnson, Island Governor of Saba. “We look forward to working together with the Dutch European islands. There’s so much we can learn from each other, and it’s great to have the VNG and BZK here as well—we need them to help bring some of these ideas to life.”

Shared Experiences, Common Ground

The connection between these geographically distant islands has proven both inspiring and familiar to participating leaders. Alida Francis, Island Governor of St. Eustatius, described the immediate resonance she felt with her counterparts.

“In every conversation I’ve had here, even just this morning, I’m learning so much,” said Governor Francis. “In Sint Eustatius, resilience is in our DNA. Listening to my colleagues speak about managing a €17 million responsibility with a €10 million budget over 50 years, your story sounds so much like our story.”

Following Proven Models

The E8 follows in the footsteps of other successful partnerships in the Netherlands, including the G4 (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht) and the G40 (a group of mid-sized cities). Like these established networks, the E8 will enable small island communities to support each other and advocate collectively on national issues that affect their unique circumstances.

Common Challenges Across Waters

Despite spanning thousands of kilometers from the North Sea to the Caribbean, these islands face remarkably similar challenges. Transportation connectivity represents a particularly acute shared concern. Saba and St. Eustatius currently receive only three flights per day, down from six before the COVID-19 pandemic, while Vlieland similarly operates with just three daily ferry connections.

Beyond transportation, the islands grapple with common issues including healthcare access, tourism management, housing shortages, and economic development constraints—challenges that are amplified by their island geography and small populations.

Addressing Policy Disparities

The partnership also aims to address disparities in how island communities are treated within Dutch national policy. “Residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba are Dutch citizens too,” noted Commissioner Brok. “But national policy doesn’t always treat them the same. That raises important questions of fairness.”

This inequality in treatment and resource allocation represents a key advocacy area where the collective voice of the E8 could prove particularly powerful.

Looking Forward

The Public Entity Saba views its participation in the newly formed E8 as a significant opportunity for knowledge exchange, policy influence, and collective advocacy. The network promises to create a platform where islands can learn from each other’s successes and failures while presenting a unified voice on issues that affect all island communities.

By bridging the gap between European and Caribbean Dutch islands, the E8 represents an innovative approach to governance collaboration that recognizes how geographical isolation creates similar challenges regardless of climate or culture. The success of this partnership could serve as a model for other island nations and territories seeking to amplify their voices through strategic collaboration.

As these eight islands embark on this collaborative journey, they carry with them the hopes of their communities for better connectivity, fairer treatment, and stronger representation in national decision-making processes that will shape their futures.

PES