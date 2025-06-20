Fire erupts on Saba dump

Columns of smoke drifted into the village of St. John’s on Thursday night as a fire erupted on Saba’s dump.

Emergency workers were busy trying to contain the blaze at 9:00pm Thursday. The cause of the fire was still unknown as of press time, but dry weather has prevailed in the region for several weeks.

Saba’s government said the fire was at the waste management facil­ity, and damage to the building and its surrounding areas could im­pact the island’s ability to process its garbage.

The island’s only gas station is located in the area too.

In a social media statement, Saba’s government urged residents to avoid Fort Bay Road and the waste management facility. Residents of St. John’s were also advised to stay indoors and close their windows to prevent smoke inhalation.

