Opinion: Max Nicholson deserves a plaque to honor his contributions to Saba

Dear Editor,

I would like to see a plaque placed on the outside walls of The Saba University School of Medicine in memory of the Saban Junior Minister of State Max Nicholson for the population to become aware that he was the Founder of the Saba School of Medicine. He requested in the Central Government of Curacao of the Netherlands Antilles to have the Saba School of Medicine established on Saba and fought for this. On June 7, 1994; Patricia L. Hough M.D., and Ph. D. M.D. David L. Frederick Trustees of the Medical School faxed a letter to Junior Minister Max Nicholson while he was in The Central Government of Curacao Netherlands Antilles stating: “It was only through his efforts and works behind The scenes that led to the start of The Saba Medical School!”

Max founded The Voice of Saba: A Local Caribbean Radio Station started by Max Nicholson;(Maximiliaan Wilhelm Nicholson) a local young Saban politician; who became commissioner of Saba at the age of 29 in 1963 until 1971. The Voice of Saba Radio Station went on air on the small Dutch island of Saba officially on November 25, 1971. Dr. J. Hartog wrote about Max Nicholson in his book (History of Saba).

Max was born on August 19th, 1934 on Saba Dutch Caribbean. His Wife was Germaine Nicholson. His Father was John Lionel Nicholson born in St. Maarten who was a big businessman in Aruba and in St. Maarten. His Mother was Polly Geraldine Nicholson Dunker. Max also was the first ever known Saban first Spoke-Person or Representative for Saba something like the first Senator for Saba in the Central Government in the Parliament of the Netherlands Antilles in Curacao in 1982. As the first Saban Representative or Spoke-person for Saba of the Netherlands Antilles in Curacao Central Government, this position along with Saba Secretary of State and Senator was pioneered and requested to be created by Max Nicholson himself; due to his outstanding Dynamics and relations in the Central Government of Curacao of the Netherlands Antilles; No other so call Saban politician could have achieved this.

Max Nicholson became the first Saban to become a member of the Staten in the Legislature of the Netherlands Antilles in 1967 and the first Saban Secretary of State of the Netherlands Antilles in 1991. Max Nicholson then went on to become the first Saban Junior Minister of State of General Affairs under the office of the Minister of General Affairs in 1993 in the cabinet of: Prime Minister Maria Liberia Peters in the Central Government of Curacao of the Netherlands Antilles.

The Prime Minister of Curacao Maria Liberia Peters (1984-1986) and in (1988-1994) her mother Mabel Albertina Hassell Peters was born on Saba Dutch Caribbean. Prime Minister Maria Liberia Peters was born in the midst of World War Il in Willemstad the capital of the island of Curacao of the Netherlands Antilles on May 20, 1941.

Max Nicholson was the Acting Lieutenant Governor of Saba in the nineties. He was the biggest and most renowned businessman and politician of Saba island. He and his wife Germaine Nicholson founded Saba Coralita Foundation. Max Nicholson was the Founder of the Saba Leo’s Club, He was the owner of Satel N.V., Owner of SOL Saba and ESSO Gas, Owner of the Admiral Cargo Boat Il, Founder and Owner of Saba and Statia Cable TV . He received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian Services by the Lion’s Club International Foundation.

Max Nicholson also received a testimony of Sincere Appreciation presented to him in honor and with deep appreciation of Max Nicholson’s distinguished and unselfish service given to the Lion’s Club International while serving with Outstanding Leadership, Vision and Ability in The Lion’s Club of Saba as President in 1977 -1978 and Founder of the Saba Leo’s Club.

Max Nicholson was honored in April 2, 1985 by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands as a Knight in the Order of Oranje Nassau # nr. #4

and then again in December 13, 1995 nr. # 95.0008655

He once said very passionately:

This is My island Saba! I was born here and I will do whatever it takes to develop it!!!!

Cristian Hassell