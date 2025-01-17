Clarification: only the bounty program for controlling the free-roaming goat poopulation ends on Jan 31st

The title of our recent article on the removal of free-roaming goats has caused some confusion.

As explained in the article, it is actually only the bounty program that ends on Jan 31st. This means that local hunters will no longer be compensated for culling free-roaming goats after Jan 31st.

The Public Entity has enlisted invasive species experts to assist with goat population control and protect Saba’s unique ecosystems. Managing the island’s goat population remains essential for sustaining progress in erosion control. While fewer goats are observed in residential areas, many persist in gullies and cliffs, continuing to harm the landscape. Given their rapid reproduction rate—a population can double in just 18 months—it is critical to remove the remaining goats to prevent setbacks.

PES