Program for the removal of free-roaming livestock will end on January 31st

Since its implementation in early 2022, the bounty system has seen active participation from local hunters in the livestock control project, resulting in a significant decrease in the free-roaming livestock population. The project has now moved to a new phase where stricter management of the remaining goat population is needed. This involves the use of specialized methods to address the remaining animals that may be in difficult-to-reach areas. The invasive species experts, equipped with drones, heat sensors, and other advanced gear, work in collaboration with the government hunter.

Although the bounty program is ending, people on Saba with a valid gun license may continue hunting free-roaming livestock.

Please note that after Friday, January 31, 2025, no further requests for bounty payments will be accepted.

Addressing Free-Roaming Livestock and Invasive Species

Managing the island’s goat population remains essential for sustaining progress in erosion control. While fewer goats are observed in residential areas, many persist in gullies and cliffs, continuing to harm the landscape. Given their rapid reproduction rate—a population can double in just 18 months—it is critical to remove the remaining goats to prevent setbacks. The Public Entity has enlisted invasive species experts to assist with goat population control and protect Saba’s unique ecosystems.

Additionally, these experts will help manage non-native iguana populations to safeguard the native Black Iguana and collaborate with the Saba Conservation Foundation to address feral cats and rats near nesting sites of red-billed tropicbirds. Protecting this ecologically significant breeding colony is crucial for the global population of this bird species. These combined efforts will promote habitat restoration and biodiversity preservation.

Responsible Animal Husbandry

While PES continues to promote the well-being of our environment through various initiatives, we also remind the public of the various ways in which responsible animal husbandry and backyard farming are promoted. Considering the importance of local food security, the Public Entity aims to increase the local production of healthy crops and quality animal products. This is done, among other things, via a subsidy program to cover costs for the import of animal feed and distribution of fruit trees and seeds.

PES