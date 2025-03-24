SABA UNVEILS 2025 EVENTS CALENDAR: A YEAR OF ADVENTURE, CULTURE & ISLAND MAGIC

March 24, 2025 Leave a comment

The Saba Tourism Bureau is excited to present the island’s 2025 events calendar, featuring an electrifying lineup of festivals, themed months, and community celebrations—all showcased on our newly redesigned events webpage!

True to Saba’s spirit, this year’s offerings reflect our commitment to an eco-conscious, adventurous, and authentically Caribbean experience. From arts to wellness, diving to dining, each event is crafted to immerse visitors in the island’s unique charm while supporting local culture and sustainability.

Kickoff Highlight: April Arts Fest Month

We’re starting strong with April Arts Fest, a dynamic collaboration with the Sea & Learn Foundation’s Create & Learn program. Dive into:
 Art workshops (painting, embroidery) & exhibitions
✍️ Live poetry readings & dance performances by Child Focus kids
 Headliner Tanya Michelle (St. Maarten) & beats by DJ Zander Zone
️ Local flavors by Island Flavor and Sherrie’s Sweets
➕ Kid’s zone, community showcases, and more!

Thematic Months: Something for Everyone

2025 brings curated experiences every month, celebrating Saba’s pillars:

  • MayExperience Saba Month – Island highlights for first-time visitors
  • JuneWellness & Rejuvenation – Yoga retreats, mindfulness workshops
  • AugustAdventure Month – Hiking, diving, and outdoor thrills
  • SeptemberTourism Awareness – Celebrating the industry’s impact
  • NovemberRum & Lobster Fest – Saba’s signature culinary event

A Collaborative Island Effort

Each event is powered by partnerships with local businesses, artisans, accommodations, and environmental advocates like the Sea & Learn Foundation. Together, we’re creating unforgettable moments for travelers and residents alike.

Explore the Full Calendar:
Dive into details at www.sabatourism.com/events

Saba Tourist Bureau

World Down Syndrome Day – March 21st - UPDATED

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved

Saba News