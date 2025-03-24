SABA UNVEILS 2025 EVENTS CALENDAR: A YEAR OF ADVENTURE, CULTURE & ISLAND MAGIC

The Saba Tourism Bureau is excited to present the island’s 2025 events calendar, featuring an electrifying lineup of festivals, themed months, and community celebrations—all showcased on our newly redesigned events webpage!

True to Saba’s spirit, this year’s offerings reflect our commitment to an eco-conscious, adventurous, and authentically Caribbean experience. From arts to wellness, diving to dining, each event is crafted to immerse visitors in the island’s unique charm while supporting local culture and sustainability.

Kickoff Highlight: April Arts Fest Month

We’re starting strong with April Arts Fest, a dynamic collaboration with the Sea & Learn Foundation’s Create & Learn program. Dive into:

Art workshops (painting, embroidery) & exhibitions

✍️ Live poetry readings & dance performances by Child Focus kids

Headliner Tanya Michelle (St. Maarten) & beats by DJ Zander Zone

️ Local flavors by Island Flavor and Sherrie’s Sweets

➕ Kid’s zone, community showcases, and more!

Thematic Months: Something for Everyone

2025 brings curated experiences every month, celebrating Saba’s pillars:

June : Wellness & Rejuvenation – Yoga retreats, mindfulness workshops

August : Adventure Month – Hiking, diving, and outdoor thrills

September : Tourism Awareness – Celebrating the industry's impact

November: Rum & Lobster Fest – Saba's signature culinary event

: Tourism Awareness – Celebrating the industry’s impact November: Rum & Lobster Fest – Saba’s signature culinary event

A Collaborative Island Effort

Each event is powered by partnerships with local businesses, artisans, accommodations, and environmental advocates like the Sea & Learn Foundation. Together, we’re creating unforgettable moments for travelers and residents alike.

Explore the Full Calendar:

Dive into details at www.sabatourism.com/events

Saba Tourist Bureau