Dutch Govt aims to provide more support for large families on BES

The outgoing Dutch government is exploring options for increasing financial support to large families in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES islands), following a recent evaluation of the Child Benefit Provision (Kinderbijslagvoorziening BES).
A final decision on any additional support will be made by the next administration, wrote caretaker State Secretary for Social Affairs and Employment, Jurgen Nobel, in a letter to Parliament.
Since 2016, parents in the BES islands have received child benefit payments that are independent of income. However, the recent evaluation shows the current amounts fall short — covering only 23 to 52% of the actual costs on average. The support is especially inadequate for large families and those with older children. The report also highlighted that parents with a migration background make limited use of the scheme.
“Based on these findings, the researchers recommend focussing support more specifically on vulnerable groups,” Nobel wrote. “This includes considering an additional income-based allowance for large families and those with older children.” The evaluation also advised improving accessibility by investing in multilingual and user-friendly information campaigns through low-threshold channels such as schools, health clinics, and community centres.
Nobel pledged to send the Dutch Parliament further information before the summer recess on potential options for an income-related child benefit scheme. In January, the House of Representatives adopted a motion from socialist coalition party GroenLinks-PvdA, the Socialist Party (SP), Democrats ’66 (D66), and right-wing ChristenUnie, calling for such a supplementary measure.
“It will be up to the next cabinet to determine, based on this evaluation and the broader periodic report, whether policy adjustments are needed,” Nobel stated. Despite criticism of the current benefit amounts, the researchers also found positive results. Most parents expressed satisfaction with the services provided by the Social Affairs and Employment Department of the National Office for the Caribbean Netherlands (RCN). Both parents and professionals agreed that the benefit contributes to family stability and participation in social activities.
“As such, the scheme indirectly supports social sustainability and community resilience,” the researchers concluded.
The Daily Herald.