Opinion: Our fishermen deserve better service from our Civil Servants

Dear Editor,

I would like to draw attention to an ongoing challenge faced by the hardworking fishermen of Saba, particularly when it comes to the customs clearance process for fish exports to Sint Maarten (SXM). The current system for clearing fishing vessels in and out of Saba is not only inefficient but also unfairly burdens the local fishermen who are vital to the island’s economy.

As it stands, fishing vessel captains are required to handle customs clearance themselves. This contrasts with the system for cargo vessels, where shipping agents are allowed to submit the necessary paperwork for clearance. This discrepancy creates unnecessary delays for fishermen, forcing them to cut short their long and strenuous workdays to meet the customs office’s limited operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fishermen on Saba regularly start their day before 6 a.m., spending hours on the open water, battling the elements, and preparing their gear. After a long day of work, they return to port well before 4 p.m., only to find the customs office closed. The office door displays a sign directing individuals to call if customs agents are unavailable, but more often than not, the phone rings unanswered. When someone does respond, the message is the same: “Our agents do not work overtime. You’ll need to drive to the airport to catch the agents for the last flight.”

This situation is untenable. Having already completed a taxing day of work, Fishermen must now drive across the island to meet the agents at the airport – a further inconvenience and delay to their already exhaustive day. On top of this, their fish must first be iced and properly secured before leaving the bay, adding yet another layer of time pressure.

While one might argue that customs agents are not entitled to overtime, it’s important to recognize that Saba’s fishermen are vital contributors to the island’s economy. They generate significant income and circulate that money within the local economy. These men and women work diligently to ensure that Saba’s fish are delivered on schedule, yet their efforts are being thwarted by an inefficient and unsympathetic customs process.

During a recent fishing competition in celebration of neighboring island, St Eustatius, several local vessels encountered similar issues with customs clearance. Statia day is a well known event to both locals and neighboring islanders. Despite the boats’ scheduled departure, no customs officials were available on the eve of their departure. It was only after significant delays and a call to a customs official in Bonaire that the boats were eventually allowed to leave.

This is simply not an acceptable way to treat one of our island’s most important industries. It’s time for the authorities to recognize the essential role that local fishermen play in Saba’s economy and quality of life, and to implement a more efficient and accommodating system for clearing fishing vessels in and out of the island. Customs officers should be empowered to work with authorized representatives on behalf of the fishermen, and proper accommodations should be made to align with the fishermen’s schedules – after all, they are working hard, often in difficult conditions, to contribute to the well-being of our island.

I urge the relevant authorities to reconsider the current customs clearance policies and take steps toward a more practical and respectful solution that better serves the hardworking fishermen of Saba.

Sincerely,

A Saba Resident & Supporter of Local Fishermen

(Name known but withheld on request)