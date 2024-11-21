Saba Fire Department optimises leadership, operational strength

The Saba Fire Department is taking important steps to improve the working environment and intensify operational cooperation, according to a press release from the National Department Caribbean Netherlands RCN. The management team recently launched several initiatives that contribute to both team development and strengthening safety on the island.
In October, all team members followed an intensive training on “Bullying in the Workplace”. This training focused on actively recognising, preventing and tackling unwanted behaviour. A respectful work environment is crucial to optimally prepare firefighters for their challenging and lifesaving work.
In addition, General Commander Thijs Verheul and Local Commander Julio Every visited the local government of Saba. During this visit, they had discussions with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and the head of Public Order and Safety, RCN states.
The successful completion of the commander training by three team members from Saba, the annual plan for 2025 and the strengthening of cooperation with the local government were on the agenda. This working visit underscores the department’s determination to ensure and enhance the safety of the Saba community through close collaboration with local partners.
With these initiatives, the Saba Fire Department confirms its continued commitment to both strengthening its team and optimising collaboration with local authorities, thereby further enhancing the safety and resilience of the community.
