Saba Fire Department optimises leadership, operational strength

The Saba Fire De­partment is taking impor­tant steps to improve the working environment and intensify operational co­operation, according to a press release from the Na­tional Department Carib­bean Netherlands RCN. The management team recently launched several initiatives that contribute to both team development and strengthening safety on the island.

In October, all team mem­bers followed an intensive training on “Bullying in the Workplace”. This training focused on actively recog­nising, preventing and tack­ling unwanted behaviour. A respectful work environ­ment is crucial to optimally prepare firefighters for their challenging and life­saving work.

In addition, General Com­mander Thijs Verheul and Local Commander Julio Every visited the local gov­ernment of Saba. During this visit, they had discus­sions with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and the head of Public Order and Safety, RCN states.

The successful completion of the commander train­ing by three team members from Saba, the annual plan for 2025 and the strength­ening of cooperation with the local government were on the agenda. This work­ing visit underscores the department’s determina­tion to ensure and enhance the safety of the Saba com­munity through close col­laboration with local part­ners.

With these initiatives, the Saba Fire Department con­firms its continued commit­ment to both strengthening its team and optimising collaboration with local authorities, thereby further enhancing the safety and resilience of the commu­nity.

