Saba wins six Scuba Diver Readers’ Choice Awards at DEMA Show 2024

Saba, fondly known as the “Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean”, proudly secured six prestigious Scu­ba Diver Readers’ Choice Awards at this year’s cere­mony hosted by PADI dur­ing the DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The island was recognised in the following categories: Big Animals, Macro Life, Wall Diving, Advanced Diving, Underwater Photography, and Health of the Marine Environment.

Saba’s consistent commit­ment to marine conserva­tion, its vibrant underwater ecosystems and its dedica­tion to offering unparal­leled diving experiences have positioned it as a top choice for divers world­wide. This recognition was further amplified by Saba’s prominent feature in the “Scuba Diving Magazine Special Edition Publica­tion”, which reaches over 85,000 readers. This spot­light serves as a tremendous opportunity to enhance destination exposure and solidify Saba’s reputation among diving enthusiasts.

“The accolades from the Readers’ Choice Awards are a testament to Saba’s exceptional diving experi­ences and the island’s dedi­cation to preserving its ma­rine environment,” said the Saba Tourist Bureau.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued part­ners and Sea Saba for their tireless efforts in making Saba a preferred diving destination.”

Recognition in these awards, voted on by pas­sionate divers, helps further position Saba as a must-visit destination for divers seeking extraordinary un­derwater adventures. From its stunning walls and mac­ro life to its thriving marine ecosystems, Saba continues to captivate the global div­ing community.

This year the Saba booth partners at the DEMA Show consisted of The Saba Tourist Bureau, Sea Saba, Juliana’s Hotel and Aventura Boats.

The Daily Herald.