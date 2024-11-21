Saba wins six Scuba Diver Readers’ Choice Awards at DEMA Show 2024

Saba, fondly known as the “Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean”, proudly secured six prestigious Scu­ba Diver Readers’ Choice Awards at this year’s cere­mony hosted by PADI dur­ing the DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The island was recognised in the following categories: Big Animals, Macro Life, Wall Diving, Advanced Diving, Underwater Photography, and Health of the Marine Environment.

The Saba booth at the DEMA show 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saba’s consistent commit­ment to marine conserva­tion, its vibrant underwater ecosystems and its dedica­tion to offering unparal­leled diving experiences have positioned it as a top choice for divers world­wide. This recognition was further amplified by Saba’s prominent feature in the “Scuba Diving Magazine Special Edition Publica­tion”, which reaches over 85,000 readers. This spot­light serves as a tremendous opportunity to enhance destination exposure and solidify Saba’s reputation among diving enthusiasts.

“The accolades from the Readers’ Choice Awards are a testament to Saba’s exceptional diving experi­ences and the island’s dedi­cation to preserving its ma­rine environment,” said the Saba Tourist Bureau.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued part­ners and Sea Saba for their tireless efforts in making Saba a preferred diving destination.”

Recognition in these awards, voted on by pas­sionate divers, helps further position Saba as a must-visit destination for divers seeking extraordinary un­derwater adventures. From its stunning walls and mac­ro life to its thriving marine ecosystems, Saba continues to captivate the global div­ing community.

This year the Saba booth partners at the DEMA Show consisted of The Saba Tourist Bureau, Sea Saba, Juliana’s Hotel and Aventura Boats.

