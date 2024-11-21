WINAIR, KLM are code-share partners for seamless travel

Wind­ward Islands Airways In­ternational WINAIR an­nounced on Wednesday the reintroduction of its code-share agreement with Roy­al Dutch Airlines KLM.

WINAIR said in a press release that this collabo­ration makes travel easier and more convenient for passengers connecting be­tween KLM flights and WINAIR’s flights to St. Barths, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis and Tortola.

“With this agreement, KLM will add their flight code to destinations oper­ated by WINAIR. Passen­gers can now book flights to a destination served by both airlines using a single ticket. This means customers can check in at any KLM or WINAIR lo­cation, have their luggage sent straight to their final destination, and receive boarding passes for their entire journey — all in one go,” it was stated in a press release.

According to the release, this partnership will further strengthen Princess Juli­ana International Airport’s (PJIA’s) position as a key travel hub in the north­eastern Caribbean, boost­ing connectivity and tour­ism in the region. It allows travellers from Europe and beyond to enjoy seamless, same-day connections to the Caribbean, with added peace of mind in case of flight disruptions.

“This collaboration with KLM, one of the world’s top airlines, reflects the trust they have in WI­NAIR’s safety, reliability and service,” said WINAIR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde. “We are proud to offer our customers this level of con­venience and connectivity.”

