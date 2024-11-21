WINAIR, KLM are code-share partners for seamless travel

Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR announced on Wednesday the reintroduction of its code-share agreement with Royal Dutch Airlines KLM.
WINAIR said in a press release that this collaboration makes travel easier and more convenient for passengers connecting between KLM flights and WINAIR’s flights to St. Barths, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis and Tortola.
“With this agreement, KLM will add their flight code to destinations operated by WINAIR. Passengers can now book flights to a destination served by both airlines using a single ticket. This means customers can check in at any KLM or WINAIR location, have their luggage sent straight to their final destination, and receive boarding passes for their entire journey — all in one go,” it was stated in a press release.
According to the release, this partnership will further strengthen Princess Juliana International Airport’s (PJIA’s) position as a key travel hub in the northeastern Caribbean, boosting connectivity and tourism in the region. It allows travellers from Europe and beyond to enjoy seamless, same-day connections to the Caribbean, with added peace of mind in case of flight disruptions.
“This collaboration with KLM, one of the world’s top airlines, reflects the trust they have in WINAIR’s safety, reliability and service,” said WINAIR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde. “We are proud to offer our customers this level of convenience and connectivity.”
