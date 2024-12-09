Diversity celebrated on 49th Saba Day

Residents and visitors to Saba participated in the 49th Saba Day ceremony last Friday. The theme was, “One island, rich in culture, shaped by diversity and rooted in heritage”.
This year’s Saba Day awards were awarded to notable service teams. Gina Hassell, Appolina Gumbs, and Joy-Ann Robinson were honored as the first female shift leaders of Saba’s Fire Department.
The wall builders of the Public Works team — Andre Martin, Guyquade Lavia, Bossuet Guerrier, and the late Samuel Aladi — were honored for their exceptional skills, which can be seen as the team continues to assist with ongoing road expansions throughout the island.
In his Saba Day message, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson said the theme for this year’s commemoration, perfectly encapsulated who Sabans are as a people.
“It is not just a phase; it is our story, identity, and beacon as we navigate challenges and opportunities of our collective future,” he said. “We see diversity not as something that divides us, but the very essence of what makes us strong. It is in the harmony of these differences that we find unity and understanding.”
Johnson reminded Sabans of their responsibility to protect the island’s treasures, such as the environment, local artistry, and traditions.
Commissioner of Culture Eviton Heyliger took the opportunity in his Saba Day message to recognize those who help daily to shape the island’s future, such as educators, community leaders and volunteers.
In the lead-up to the 50th Saba Day, he called on the community to recommit itself to embracing their roots and celebrating diversity. “We should honour the island’s heritage not for ourselves, but for the future generations,” he said.
Commissioner of General Affairs Bruce Zagers reflected on the island’s development in the last year, such as the construction boom evidenced by the renovation of Scenery Hotel in Windwardside and the expansion of the healthcare facility in The Bottom. He said these projects were only the beginning, as there are other projects in the pipeline in 2025.
These projects include the start of the construction of new technical classrooms, an “enrichment centre” and gymnasium in St. Johns.
Another anticipated initiative is the launch of the Black Rocks harbour project, which he said will be a “game-changer” by creating jobs, fostering economic development and being a secure cargo facility.
While it was a year of growth and development, Zagers said he could not ignore the price Sabans pay to live on “this island paradise”. This phrase, he said, is often used to dismiss the challenges that the island faces. Referencing the island’s education system, he said both schools continue to face challenges of recruiting quality teachers, often due to “bureaucratic obstacles”.
Moreover, Zagers said the island continues to experience the impact of the high cost of living.
“Delegations come and go and they all agree that measures need to be taken, yet plans are being made to reduce or even eliminate subsidies that have helped to ease the rising cost,” Zagers said.
He mentioned other challenges Sabans face, such as rigid, inefficient and costly import systems, an inadequate equate banking system, decision-making on healthcare referrals, tedious work permit processes and connectivity issues.
Zagers said he had to acknowledge the frustrations shared by many.
“It is deeply frustrating that political decision-makers in the Netherlands still do not fully understand or appreciate the gravity of our problems,” he said. “Despite the frustrations, the overall benefits of the relationship with the Netherlands far outweigh what still needs to be done. The island’s small size, difficult terrain and isolation have and will remain obstacles.” The Saba Day official ceremony also saw many invited delegates from neighbouring islands.
“It was wonderful to spend the 49th Saba Day celebration with our many friends on the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean. Best wishes to all Sabans for continued success on your beautiful island, where only the warmth of the people exceeds the heights of the soaring green landscape,” said John McNamara, United States (US) Consul General to the Dutch Caribbean.
The Saba Day weekend continued with a concert on Saturday night headlined by Triple K International band from Dominica, as well as one on Sunday night headlined by Destra.
