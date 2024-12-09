Changes to health insurance package for BES residents

Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN has announced that, as of January 1, 2025, the health insurance entitlements package for residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (the BES is­lands) will be amended.

The BES Health Insurance Entitlements Regulation RazBES outlines which healthcare services are covered for ZJCN policyholders.

Starting in 2025, exercise therapy for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will be covered without a cap on the number of sessions. Cov­erage begins immediately from the first treatment. Prior approval from ZJCN is required for both exercise therapy and physiotherapy.

As of January 1, 2025, individuals diagnosed with signifi­cant functional limitations caused by rheumatoid arthritis will receive full coverage for exercise therapy. Prior ap­proval from ZJCN is also required for this benefit. Geriatric rehabilitation care will be specifically included as an entitlement as of January 2025. A specialist in geri­atric medicine will assess whether this form of rehabilita­tion is the most appropriate care.

Policyholders above 18 years old in terminal or acute life-threatening situations may, with prior approval from ZJCN, be entitled to a second companion during medical trans­fers. “This additional support acknowledges the vulnerabil­ity and physical and emotional burden associated with such situations,” ZJCN said in a press release on Friday.

In 2025, a suitability assessment will be introduced to ensure that companions are well-prepared for their role. Companions will need to be capable of assisting with daily activities and providing emotional support during critical decision-making moments, ZJCN said.

Until the end of 2024, coverage for hearing loss will depend on the hearing capacity of the “better ear”. This means if the hearing in the better ear exceeds the reim­bursement threshold, no claim can be made. However, this condition will be removed as of January 2025, mean­ing coverage will no longer depend on the hearing ability of the better ear.

To support employers in the Caribbean Netherlands with increased labour costs due to the 2024 minimum wage in­crease, the healthcare premium rate will be reduced from 11.7% to 9.3% as of January 1, 2025, it was stated in the press release. This reduction provides financial relief and is part of the adjustments to the BES Employee and Em­ployer Premium Rate Determination Regulation.

For more information, persons can contact ZJCN by sending an e-mail to info@zorgverzekeringskantoor.nl or by visiting the ZJCN webpage on the website www.rijks­dienstcn.com.

