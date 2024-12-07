Boost for the Protection of Caribbean Nature Areas: DCNA Receives Over €1.7 Million Extra from the Postcode Lottery

Last week, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) received an additional financial contribution from the National Postcode Lottery. This funding is in addition to their annual €500,000 multi-year contribution. The extra funds are crucial for DCNA’s work and will be used to protect and restore natural areas in the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom. Jonne Arnoldussen, Managing Director of the Postcode Lottery, presented a symbolic check to DCNA Director Arno Verhoeven on Bonaire. The event occurred during DCNA’s final board meeting of the year, attended by representatives from nature conservation organizations across the six Dutch Caribbean islands.

Nature areas in the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom, such as coral reefs in the ocean and mangrove forests along the coast, have experienced a rapid decline in both quality and size over recent decades. The primary causes of this degradation are climate change, pollution, overfishing, and invasive species, leading to undesirable ecological and social consequences.

These natural areas are critical for biodiversity and play a crucial role in protecting the islands from the effects of climate change. For example, mangrove forests help buffer the coastline from increasingly frequent tropical storms. Additionally, these areas are an essential source of income for island residents, as coral reefs are a major tourist attraction.

With the additional €1.7 million from the Postcode Lottery, DCNA can focus on multi-island projects to achieve maximum impact. Examples include initiatives aimed at restoring mangrove forests and terrestrial vegetation. This regional program will be developed and implemented in collaboration with DCNA’s local alliance partners on the six Dutch Caribbean islands Aruba Conservation Foundation, CARMABI, STINAPA, Saba Conservation Foundation, St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) and Nature Foundation Sint Maarten. Wereld Natuur Fonds-Nederland (WWF-NL) will also support this program with expertise and funding.

Arno Verhoeven, DCNA Director, said:

“This additional funding is of immense value to DCNA and to the nature areas that urgently need our help. Thanks to the support of the Postcode Lottery and its participants, we can work towards a safe and sustainable future for nature in the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom. We would like to sincerely thank the participants of the Postcode Lottery for their involvement.”

In recent years, DCNA has made significant strides in improving its organizational governance and encourages its six affiliated organizations to follow suit. Hellen van der Wal, Chair of DCNA’s Supervisory Board, expressed her satisfaction that these governance efforts have bolstered the Postcode Lottery’s confidence in the alliance, enabling this substantial additional contribution.

“The Postcode Lottery can rest assured that this funding will be put to good use!” she said.