The island-wide power outage of December 4

On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Saba experienced an island-wide power outage. This was caused by one of SEC’s generators unexpectedly going offline, compounded by other systemic issues. Our team worked swiftly and diligently to address the problem, and power was successfully restored later that afternoon.

In response to these power production challenges, the governor convened the Eilandelijk Beleidsteam (EBT, Saba’s crisis management team) on Thursday, December 5, to assess the situation and plan for the future. At present, SEC has sufficient capacity to meet the island’s energy needs, including an emergency backup system that has been tested and synchronized following the outage. While we are not operating at full capacity, our dedicated team is working tirelessly to ensure the island’s power demands are met.

During the EBT meeting, several scenarios were reviewed, including a worst-case scenario that could involve strategically reducing the island’s electricity load by temporarily shutting off power to specific areas. While this measure is not currently required, a detailed plan of action is being fine-tuned to ensure readiness for any future challenges.

Both SEC and the Public Entity of Saba understand the importance of Saba Day celebrations this weekend. We are committed to doing everything possible to provide stable and reliable electricity during this special time.

We appreciate your patience, cooperation, and understanding as we navigate these challenges. If you have any questions or require further information, please feel free to reach out.

Thank you for your support,

Mark Zagers, Managing Director SEC