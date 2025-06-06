Zsolt Szabó reflects on Cabinet fall and legacy in Kingdom Relations

Outgoing State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Ferenc Zsolt Szabó says he is proud of what has been accomplished under his tenure, even as he steps down following the collapse of the Dutch cabinet.

“Unfortunately, my role as State Secretary for Digitisation and Kingdom Relations has come to an end,” Szabó wrote on social media. “I would have liked to finish the job, but I’m proud of the foundation we’ve laid for my successor.”

Szabó, along with other far-right Party for Freedom PVV ministers and state secretaries, resigned immediately at the request of party leader Geert Wilders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dick Schoof and cabinet members from the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy VVD, New Social Contract (NSC) and farmers’ party BBB will continue in caretaker roles until new elections are held.

According to newspaper “NRC Handelsblad”, Szabó and his PVV colleagues were caught off guard by the decision. The news reportedly reached Szabó via text message, just as he was preparing for a presentation on digitisation.

In his farewell message, Szabó reiterated his policy priorities: good governance, sound public finances and local self-reliance. “We’ve achieved results. We supported entrepreneurs on the islands through a food security fund. Every resident of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius will now receive a citizen service number BSN. Thank you to everyone who worked toward building a digital government and a stronger Kingdom.”

