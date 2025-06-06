Saba Wellness Month – Root, Rise, and Radiate

Saba Tourist Bureau is thrilled to announce our annual Wellness Month celebration, dedicated to

promoting health, mindfulness, and connection with nature. This year’s theme, “Root, Rise, and

Radiate” invites participants to ground themselves in wellness practices, elevate their spirits, and shine

their brightest. With a lineup of thoughtfully curated events, we aim to inspire both locals and visitors to

embrace holistic well-being.

Why Wellness matters?

In today’s fast-paced world, prioritizing wellness is essential. Wellness is more than physical health—it

encompasses mental, emotional, and social well-being. By participating in activities that foster

mindfulness, relaxation, and connection with nature, individuals can recharge and gain clarity to

navigate life’s challenges. Saba’s serene landscapes and vibrant community provide the perfect

backdrop for this transformative experience.

Event Highlights

June 11 – Full Moon Yoga with Tibetan Singing Bowls Join instructor Lisette for a magical evening under

the full moon with Tibetan singing bowls and a rejuvenating yoga session. Let the sound vibrations and

serene surroundings guide you to a state of deep relaxation.

Wellness Weekend

June 20 – Root

Yang and Yin Flow Yoga – with Tibetan Singing Bowls Participants will enjoy a dynamic Yang flow

followed by a calming Yin session by Instructor Lisette at the Harry L. Johnson museum grounds, ending

with the soothing sounds of Tibetan singing bowls. Happy Hour follows at Tropics Café, unwind with

friends and fellow participants Enjoy a complimentary drink as you soak in the good vibes.

June 21 – Rise

Sunrise Yoga – Start the day with a revitalizing sunrise yoga session led by instructor Noortje de Boer

from St. Eustatius, connecting body and mind in the tranquil morning sunrise.

Sunset Shamanic Cruise – Experience the calmness of the ocean with a Sea Saba sunset shamanic sunset

cruise led by instructor Fi de Wit hailing from St. Eustatius for a maximum of 15 participants. This unique

journey blends spirituality with the natural beauty of Saba’s waters.

June 22 – Rejuvenate

Nature Walk and Journaling – Ground yourself in nature with a guided walk-through Saba’s breathtaking

scenery, followed by reflective journaling to capture your thoughts and intentions. Meeting point is at

the Saba Tourist Bureau office. After the walk, close off the Wellness Weekend with a delightful brunch

at Rendezvous, celebrating a weekend of transformation and connection. This is optional.

June 28 – Pop-Up Artisans Market

Celebrate local talent at our Pop-Up Artisans Market, featuring local artisans, jams, sweet treats, and

more. A wonderful opportunity to support local arts and crafters and bring home unique Saba-made

goods.

Ongoing and Additional Activities

Tours of the Botanical Gardens – All Month Long

Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-3 PM. Discover the beauty and diversity of Saba’s flora with guided tours of the

Botanical Gardens. A perfect way to connect with nature and learn about local plant life. Visit the Trail

Shop, located in Windwardside for more information.

We invite all tourism partners, locals, and visitors to be a part of Wellness Month. By supporting these

events, you’re not only investing in your personal well-being but also contributing to Saba’s growing

reputation as a wellness destination. Let’s root ourselves in wellness, rise to new heights, and radiate

positivity together.

For more information or to register for events, please contact tourism@sabagov.nl or +5994162231.

Let’s make this Wellness Month an unforgettable experience for all!

For more details on the events visit sabatourism.com/events