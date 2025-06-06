Saba Tourist Bureau Showcases Regional Collaboration and Innovation at Caribbean Week 2025

The Saba Tourist Bureau recently participated in Caribbean Week 2025, hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) under the theme “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism.” Held in New York City, the weeklong event brought together industry leaders for dynamic presentations, strategic discussions, and knowledge-sharing sessions aimed at shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.

While Saba is not yet a member of the CTO, the event provided a valuable platform for dialogue and potential collaboration. Ms. Malinda Hassell, Director of Tourism, met with CTO Secretary-General and CEO Mrs. Dona Regis-Prosper to discuss the advantages of membership, including access to regional programs, certifications, training, tourism data, and marketing opportunities.

Key Highlights from Caribbean Week 2025:

Updates from Caribbean tourism partners on industry trends and opportunities

Progress on the CTO’s “Reimagine” strategic plan for sustainable tourism

Panel discussions on the Orange Economy Caribbean Tourism Exchange

Strategic dialogues on aviation and cruise tourism developments

Strengthening Regional Tourism: “Four Islands, One Escape”

Saba joined St. Kitts to present updates on the “Four Islands, One Escape” initiative—a collaborative regional tourism campaign in partnership with Makana Ferry. This project promotes island-hopping, regional tourism unity, and deeper partnerships between neighboring destinations. A formal media launch will follow once the campaign is finalized.

Embracing Innovation at the SKIFT Data + AI Summit

In addition to Caribbean Week, the Saba Tourist Bureau attended the SKIFT Data + AI Summit, where industry leaders explored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the travel industry. Discussions focused on AI-driven enhancements in operations, customer experiences, and business growth.

“The travel industry is entering a new era—AI is no longer just a buzzword,” said Director Malinda Hassell. “It’s a powerful tool for enhancing decision-making, visitor experiences, and operational efficiency. Yet, even as technology advances, the warmth of Caribbean hospitality remains irreplaceable. Our challenge is to embrace innovation while preserving our unique identity.”

Saba’s participation in Caribbean Week 2025 underscores its commitment to sustainable tourism, regional collaboration, and staying ahead in a rapidly evolving global industry.

About the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO)

The CTO is the region’s leading tourism development agency, working with governments and private-sector partners to promote sustainable tourism, foster collaboration, and support member countries in growing their tourism economies.

For more details, visit:

www.onecaribbean.org/cto-unveils-2025-theme-caribbean-resilience-crafting-tomorrows-tourism/

Tourist Bureau