Establishment of a Foundation for Legal Aid and Combating Discrimination in the Caribbean Netherlands

The Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of a foundation to assist residents of the Caribbean Netherlands with legal issues and discrimination-related concerns. This foundation will serve as a permanent point of contact for the people of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, offering support for legal questions, disputes, and complaints about unequal treatment.

State Secretary for Legal Protection, Struycken, and Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Uitermark, will submit the proposal to the Senate and House of Representatives. Following a 30-day review period, the foundation will be formally established.

State Secretary Struycken emphasized: “Access to justice begins with having a place to turn to for legal advice or assistance. Until now, such a facility has been unavailable in the Caribbean Netherlands. By establishing this foundation, we are opening the door for residents to receive help, guidance, and support in legal matters—ensuring equal access to justice for all, including those in the Caribbean Netherlands.”

Minister Uitermark added: “The right to non-discrimination is a fundamental principle, equally vital for the residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. If they experience discrimination, they deserve accessible, free, and culturally sensitive support, just like citizens in the European Netherlands. The creation of this foundation, which includes an anti-discrimination service, marks a crucial step forward.”

Improving Legal Protection and Addressing Discrimination

Currently, the Caribbean Netherlands lacks accessible legal aid services. The foundation aims to strengthen legal protection by offering free assistance for legal inquiries, disputes, and discrimination complaints. An integrated anti-discrimination facility will enable individuals to report incidents and receive guidance, an essential measure to ensure equal treatment laws are upheld in the region.

Modeled after the Legal Counter in the European Netherlands, the foundation will provide in-person consultations, helping citizens navigate their legal challenges. In the coming months, a managing director and supervisory board members will be appointed, followed by the recruitment of advisors and the selection of suitable locations.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring justice and equality for all residents of the Caribbean Netherlands.