House of Representatives Elections Scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

The Council of Ministers has approved Wednesday, October 29, 2025, as the official date for the upcoming House of Representatives elections. The decision follows a proposal by Minister Hanke Bruins Slot of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, who consulted key stakeholders to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The minister adopted the Electoral Council’s recommendation after assessing the feasibility of the date with the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) and the Dutch Association for Civil Affairs (NVVB). Both organizations confirmed that October 29, 2025, is a practical and manageable option.

Minister Bruins Slot emphasized: “Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and every citizen should have the opportunity to vote without obstacles. Given that this will be the third parliamentary election in five years, we must ensure that municipalities and political parties can organize the process effectively. After thorough consultation, it is clear that the Electoral Council’s recommended date strikes the right balance—allowing voters to cast their ballots in the best possible way.”

The decision also reflects the House of Representatives’ preference for holding elections as soon as feasible, while maintaining high standards of organization, accessibility, and fairness.