Public Entity Saba: Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024

At the end of each budgetary year, the Executive Council submits an annual report and financial statements to the Island Council, detailing the financial policy pursued and its implementation as recorded in the budget for that year. The structure of the annual accounts adhers to the presribed classification from the “Budget and accountability of the public entities BES” decree, as outlined in the Public Entities Finance Act Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (FinBES Act) based on main functions, as determined in the “Regulation on functional classigication of BES.”

The Annual Report and Financial Statements of 2024 is now available for viewing or download.

