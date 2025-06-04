Saba Engages Community in Shaping Its First Spatial Development Plan

At the start of the year, Public Entity Saba conducted a community survey to gather input for the island’s first-ever Spatial Development Plan. This landmark initiative will guide Saba’s future growth by balancing housing, infrastructure, and economic development while preserving its unique natural beauty and cultural heritage.

The survey explored key topics such as housing, environment, community facilities, and economic development. Residents highlighted pressing concerns, including housing affordability, parking shortages, and connectivity challenges, which currently hinder economic opportunities. The community also expressed strong interest in fostering creative industries, sustainable tourism, and walkable neighborhoods, alongside calls to protect historic buildings and address erosion and biodiversity loss.

With the survey results now compiled, the Department of Infrastructure and Spatial Planning is taking the next steps in community engagement. Two public meetings have been scheduled:

June 27th & July 3rd

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM (walk-in sessions)

Residents are invited to share their insights on critical aspects of the plan, including:

Monuments & heritage preservation

Nature conservation & food security

Major upcoming projects (e.g., the new school campus, harbor, and daycare facilities)

This is your chance to discuss what improvements your neighborhood needs, how we can safeguard Saba’s environment and heritage, and what these key projects mean for the island’s future.

By working together, we can create a sustainable, forward-thinking Saba for generations to come. Join the conversation and help shape the island’s future!

PES