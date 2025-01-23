ZJCN and Commissioners Visit Healthcare Providers in Colombia

To further improve care for patients from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba who are referred to Colombia, Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN), part of the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS), organized a working visit to Cali and Medellín last week. Attendees included the commissioners responsible for healthcare on the islands, along with several ZJCN case managers. The latter group participated in masterclasses delivered by specialists on effectively monitoring patients during medical referrals.

Commissioners Informed, ZJCN Case Managers Trained

In recent years, significant improvements have been introduced in medical referral processes to Colombia. As commissioners often serve as the first point of contact for residents, it was important for them to join the visit. This allowed them to stay informed about the latest developments and better assist residents with questions about potential medical referrals. The trip was also valuable for the case managers. They visited the treatment centers where patients from the Caribbean Netherlands receive care. This experience equips the case managers to better guide and support patients during referrals.

Healthcare Services in Colombia Further Optimised

The working visit to Colombia was part of ZJCN’s mission to provide accessible, equitable, and reliable care for everyone in the Caribbean Netherlands. Collaborations with healthcare providers in Aruba, Sint Maarten, Colombia, and the Netherlands have been strengthened following the COVID-19 pandemic, and service delivery processes have been streamlined. The insights and connections gained during this visit contribute to further enhancing ZJCN’s service quality.

RCN