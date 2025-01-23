New Bus Stops in St. John’s and Hell’s Gate to be completed in Q2

Construction of a new bus stop in St. John’s will begin next week and is expected to be completed by the end of February. Work Monster will carry out the project.

This initiative is part of the 2024-2029 Public Transportation Plan, which prioritizes the development of safe and functional bus stops in every village. The new bus stops complement the Island Express public transportation service, launched last year, which provides free weekday transport for residents across the island. Designed to offer much-needed shade, these bus stops will create a comfortable and safe waiting area for passengers while improving the efficiency and reliability of the overall service.

Construction of the Hell’s Gate bus stop is scheduled to begin in March, with further details to be announced closer to the date. During the construction phase, the existing Hell’s Gate bus stop will be temporarily relocated to ensure continued service for passengers. Once the new bus stop is complete, the old one will be repurposed, potentially providing shade in another area where it is needed.

PES