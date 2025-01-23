Inflation down on Bonaire, up on St Eustatius and Saba

In the fourth quarter of 2024, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 1.8 percent more expensive than one year previously. Inflation stood at 2.5 percent in Q3. This is reported by

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) based on the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

On St Eustatius, prices were 3.4 percent higher in Q4 2024 year on year, compared with a 3.2 percent higher inflation rate in Q3 2024. Inflation on Saba was 2.7 percent in Q4 2024, compared with 1.9 percent in the previous quarter. Prices on Bonaire 0.5 percent lower than in Q3 Prices on Bonaire fell by 0.5 percent in Q4 relative to Q3. This decline was driven in part by transport costs; airline tickets were 8.5 percent cheaper and petrol prices fell by 6.1 percent compared with the third quarter. Clothing and footwear also fell in price by 1.9 percent.



However, prices for health products rose by 1.8 percent compared with Q3. Prices on St Eustatius were up by 1.0 percent on Q3 On St Eustatius, consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent compared with Q3. Food products were 1.7 percent more expensive; prices for fresh fruit and vegetables also increased. Prices for petrol and diesel remained stable in Q4 compared with the previous quarter.

Price increases were held back by several product groups: prices for airline tickets fell by 3.7 percent from Q3, and clothing and footwear were 1.1 percent cheaper in Q4.

Prices on Saba up by 0.2 percent on the previous quarter On Saba, prices rose by 0.2 percent in Q4 relative to Q3 2024. Prices for food products and beverages rose by 3.0 percent relative to the previous quarter. Fresh fruit and vegetables also rose in price, but prices for petrol, health products and toiletries fell in Q4 2024. For example, the price of petrol fell by 5.2 percent from Q3.

Average price change in 2024

In 2024, Bonaire saw annual average price levels increase by 2.6 percent on the previous year. The year-on-year increase was 2.2 percent on St Eustatius and 2.1 percent on Saba. On all three

islands, this was related to higher prices for food products, transport accommodation, and food services. On Bonaire, health-related products and services became more expensive.

St Eustatius saw a price increase in housing, water and energy, while Saba saw an increase in prices for education.

