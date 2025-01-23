New Protection Code Provides Support for Domestic Violence 

The introduction of the Protection Code for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse (HGKM) as of the 1st of January 2025, is an important step for the Caribbean Netherlands in addressing domestic violence and child abuse. This new regulation supports professionals and citizens in the Caribbean Netherlands, by focusing on prevention, collaboration, and assistance.

The Protection Code: A Tool for Everyone

The Protection Code is designed to help professionals recognize and address signs of domestic violence and child abuse (DVCA) and guide them in taking the appropriate steps when an unsafe situation is suspected. For professionals such as teachers, caregivers, and social workers, the Protection Code provides clear guidelines for making decisions when someone needs protection. It emphasizes that they can always consult with colleagues and seek advice from the Advice and Reporting Centre for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse.

The steps outlined in the Protection Code also ensure that professionals always speak with the citizen, before deciding on the measures needed to protect them. Citizens can also receive help if they witness unsafe situations at home or involving someone else. At the advice center, they can obtain guidance on what to do if they suspect domestic violence or child abuse. The aim is not just to identify problems but also to work together to find solutions that improve the situation. The advice center is ready to provide tailored advice for every situation.

On each island, there is an advice center that provides appropriate advice in any situation. These advice centers help answer questions, provide support, and deal with reports when necessary. On Bonaire, the advice centre is called Guiami and falls under Sentro Akseso, reached at 0802-0802. On St. Eustatius, the advice point is part of the Social Support Units of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius (OLE) and can be reached at 318 4837. On Saba, the advice center falls under the Department of Community Development & Culture team of the Public Entity of Saba (OLS) and can

be reached at 416 6936 or 416 3053.

RCN