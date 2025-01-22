Next week, Warner Bros will be filming segments for Shark Week on Saba

Next week, Warner Bros, the renowned production company behind Discovery Channel’s iconic programming, will film segments for the highly anticipated Shark Week, set to air this July. While the popular series has captivated audiences for over 35 years and highlighted many Caribbean destinations, this marks the first time it will spotlight Saba, its extraordinary underwater ecosystem, and, of course, its apex predator stars: tiger sharks.

The production team has collaborated closely with the Saba National Marine Park, the Saba Conservation Foundation, and the Saba Tourist Bureau to ensure the segment showcases scientifically accurate information and highlights local conservation efforts. Notably, Kai Wulf and Ayumi Izioka of the Saba Conservation Foundation were instrumental in attracting Shark Week‘s interest. Their expertise on topics ranging from the seasonality of tiger sharks to advanced acoustic tagging methods played a pivotal role in capturing the team’s attention.

This exciting partnership is the result of concerted efforts by the Saba Tourist Bureau and its North American PR agency, Diamond Public Relations. Initial discussions began in May 2023, culminating in a November visit by TV journalist and Shark Week host Kinga Philipps. During that trip, Philipps also filmed a widely viewed segment on Saba, which aired on the major U.S. news network KTLA.

Fourteen months later, the Saba Tourist Bureau is thrilled to welcome Kinga Philipps back to the island, this time accompanied by the Shark Week cast and crew, for an immersive week of exploration both above and beneath the waves.

STB