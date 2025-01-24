PES is seeking input from the community for developing a Spacial Development Plan

The Public Entity Saba (PES) is developing the Spatial Development Plan for Saba. This plan aims to ensure that the island has the homes, businesses, and facilities needed for a sustainable future while preserving Saba’s unique natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

As part of this important initiative, PES invites the community to share their thoughts on what they value most about Saba and what areas could be improved. Your input is vital to shaping the future of our island together.

Click this link to complete the survey: https://bit.ly/4g9PvnM

You can also visit the Infrastructure & Spatial Development team on Friday mornings in January or February at the Public Works office in The Bottom for questions or assistance with the survey.

PES

Saba News