Police report of Wednesday, the 22nd  of January until Friday, the 24th  of January 2025

January 24, 2025 Leave a comment

Collision

On Wednesday, the 22nd of January, at approximately 2:05 PM, the central control room received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Samuel A. Charles Street in Saba. Upon police arrival, it appeared that the vehicle involved was a duty car. The car was heavily damaged at the front. The driver stated that the steering wheel suddenly jammed while driving, causing him to crash into a brick wall. The driver was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment. Due to this, a breathalyzer test could not be administered.

 The KPCN will continue to carry out checks at various locations on the island and warn everyone who participates in traffic to have the necessary documents in order. The police will continue to carry out these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users. In addition, you are urgently requested to adhere to the traffic rules, so that together we can contribute to safe traffic on the island.

KPCN

PES is seeking input from the community for developing a Spacial Development Plan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved

Saba News